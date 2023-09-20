 | Wed, Sep 20, 2023
Transfers are fueling some of college football’s best teams 

From Florida State's re-emergence as a national power to Colorado’s extreme makeover under Deion Sanders and the Pac-12’s resurgence fueled by transfer quarterbacks, reasons to embrace college football free agency are everywhere this season. 

The surprise transfer of now-former Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen (11) to Tarleton State was motivated by a realization that the clock on his college football career was running with the ex-Lexington Catholic star in a backup role at UK. He just felt like Ive got one shot at football and the main caveat is Ive got to start playing, said Beaus father, Bill Allen. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald Leader/TNS)

Clemson, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion, has one player on its depth chart who arrived in Death Valley via the transfer portal: The backup quarterback.

No. 4 Florida State is trying to reclaim the ACC crown from the Tigers, and has used the portal to supercharge a rebuild under coach Mike Norvell. Most of the Seminoles’ best players used to play at other schools.

Seminoles vs. Tigers is one of several huge matchups this weekend in college football and one that feels like a referendum on roster management in the sport’s new era.

