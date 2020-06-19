Menu Search Log in

Tribe chops Burlington

The AA Iola Indians scored 25 runs in their two games against Burlington on Thursday, moving to 4-0 on the season.

By

Sports

June 19, 2020 - 3:34 PM

Assistant coach Heath Curry helps Casen Barker with his helmet after an at-bat. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

The ballfield at Riverside Park saw its first live action of 2020 with the AA Iola Indians hosting Burlington for their Legion home opener on Thursday evening.  

Iola’s bats could not be slowed down, with the Indians rattling off 25 runs in 10 innings of action. The Indians run-ruled Burlington in five innings during each game, winning 12-0 and 13-1. 

Despite not having a high school season, the Indians appear to be in mid-season form.

Related
June 15, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 8, 2020
May 29, 2020
Trending