Tribe chops Burlington

The ballfield at Riverside Park saw its first live action of 2020 with the AA Iola Indians hosting Burlington for their Legion home opener on Thursday evening.

Iola’s bats could not be slowed down, with the Indians rattling off 25 runs in 10 innings of action. The Indians run-ruled Burlington in five innings during each game, winning 12-0 and 13-1.

Despite not having a high school season, the Indians appear to be in mid-season form.