Tribe tames Ottawa

HUMBOLDT — After a lackluster split last week against Garnett, the AA Iola Indians came alive Wednesday in a double-header against Ottawa, winning by scores of 9-0 and 15-1.

From the get-go, Iola was focused. Cal Leonard received the game 1 start on the mound for the Indians, pitching the complete five-inning affair.

Ottawa was unable to score a single run off Leonard and it wasn’t until the fourth inning that it managed a hit.