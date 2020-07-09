Menu Search Log in

Tribe tames Ottawa

The AA Iola Indians earned two wins over Ottawa at the Humboldt Sports Complex, moving their record to 11-1 on the summer.

By

Sports

July 9, 2020 - 10:52 AM

Cal Leonard delivers from the mound against Ottawa on Wednesday at the Humboldt Sports Complex. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — After a lackluster split last week against Garnett, the AA Iola Indians came alive Wednesday in a double-header against Ottawa, winning by scores of 9-0 and 15-1.

From the get-go, Iola was focused. Cal Leonard received the game 1 start on the mound for the Indians, pitching the complete five-inning affair. 

Ottawa was unable to score a single run off Leonard and it wasn’t until the fourth inning that it managed a hit.

