HUMBOLDT — Runs were at a premium Saturday as Iola’s AA Legion squad came up against a squad of tough pitchers.

The Post 15 Indians dropped both games of a doubleheader to Kansas Curve, an 18-and-under all-star team out of Wichita that features several college-bound ballplayers.

Iola dropped the opener, 10-2, before falling in a 2-0 pitchers’ duel in the second game.