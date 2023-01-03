 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Tulane gets by USC in final minute of Cotton Bowl

The Green Wave (12-2) scored 16 points in the final 4:07, the game-winning touchdown coming after they got the ball back following a safety, to complete an FBS-record 10-win turnaround after going 2-10 last season.

January 3, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Tulane fans celebrate a Green Wave touchdown during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against USC at AT&T Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Bauman knew right away he had scored probably the biggest touchdown in Tulane history, even after the true freshman tight end’s contested 6-yard catch at the end of the Cotton Bowl was initially ruled incomplete.

“I kept my hands under the ball,” he said.

The long replay review proved Bauman made the catch with 9 seconds left, even with linebacker Eric Gentry draped over him as they rolled over in the end zone. That capped a frantic finish for the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California on Monday.

