 | Mon, Oct 25, 2021
Turnovers, big plays sink Humboldt

Sports

October 25, 2021 - 9:53 AM

Humboldt High's Dakota Slocum, left, carries the ball in a game earlier this season. On Friday, Slocum had 153 yards receiving in a 42-30 loss to Osage City. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — An impressive offensive display, with several scintillating catches and gutsy runs, became an exercise in frustration for Humboldt High Friday.

The Cubs racked up 520 yards of total offense, but was done in by five turnovers, including three that torpedoed would-be scoring drives in a 42-30 Senior Night loss to Osage City.

The defeat wraps up the regular season for Humboldt (5-3 overall and 3-2 in Class 2A, District 2 play) and sends the Cubs on the road to Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan for the first round of postseason play.

