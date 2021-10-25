Turnovers, big plays sink Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — An impressive offensive display, with several scintillating catches and gutsy runs, became an exercise in frustration for Humboldt High Friday.

The Cubs racked up 520 yards of total offense, but was done in by five turnovers, including three that torpedoed would-be scoring drives in a 42-30 Senior Night loss to Osage City.

The defeat wraps up the regular season for Humboldt (5-3 overall and 3-2 in Class 2A, District 2 play) and sends the Cubs on the road to Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan for the first round of postseason play.