CHANUTE — After a dismal start, Iola High’s girls had righted their ship, and looked all the world like they had host Chanute on the ropes Friday evening.

The Mustangs endured an early Blue Comet run and trailed 21-9 in the early moments of the second quarter.

But the momentum shifted in Iola’s favor as the Mustangs began getting the ball inside to post players Reese Curry and Keira Fawson.