TVL recognizes Humboldt players

Members of the Humboldt High School boys and girls basketball teams received postseason recognition from Tri-Valley League officials earlier this week.

Humboldt guard Hayden Kelley made a splash in his first year as a Cub. As one of only a handful of seniors on the roster, Kelley provided experience, leadership and a reliable option on offense. Whether driving to the basket or shooting from beyond the 3-point line, Kelley was often a focus of attention. Hayden Kelley, Humbodlt senior guard, draws a foul while getting off this shot during Tuesday’s game against West Elk in the Emprise Bank Tournament opener Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Senior guard Mason Sterling received an All-TVL honorable mention, which is quite an accomplishment considering he missed half of the season with a broken leg. Once back on the court in January, Sterling made an immediate impact for Humboldt on offense and both sides of the ball thanks to his physicality in the paint.

Sophomore guard Connor Newman received All-TVL honorable mention. As one of Humboldt’s most reliable 3-point shooters, Newman, who was runner-up in last year’s state golf meet,proved he is just as good on the hardwood as he is on the links. With his height and quickness, he quickly created space against defenders for well-timed jumpers and drives to the basket. Humboldt senior guard Skylar Hottenstein lines up a 3-pointer against West Elk. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

LADY CUBS senior guard Skylar Hottenstein received All-TVL honorable mention. As point guard, Hottenstein guided the offense through much of their possession. When not finding an open teammate, she was a constant 3-point threat. Humboldt senior forward Ricklyn Hillmon sinks a shot during a game against Parsons. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Playing at forward, Ricklyn Hillmon also received All-TVL honorable mention. The senior was a much-needed force in the paint. Although capable of a soft stroke beyond the arc, Hillmon seemed more at ease battling under the basket for put-back shots in the paint and drives to the hoop.

