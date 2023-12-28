Twins sign former Royals reliever

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Josh Staumont on a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team’s first major league free agency move of the offseason.

Staumont, 30, pitched five seasons for the Kansas City Royals, saving eight games with a 4.01 ERA. The hard-throwing righty has 191 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings.

He had a 5.40 ERA in 21 games for Kansas City last season before landing on the injured list on June 7 and missing the rest of the season. He later underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.