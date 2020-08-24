Menu Search Log in

Twins take 2 of 3 from Kansas City

The Royals got close. In Sunday's game they had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh inning, but Adalberto Mondesi struck out against Sergio Romo. The Royals are 2 for 21 with the bases loaded this season.

By

Sports

August 24, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Maikel Franco of the Kansas City Royals throws his bat to the ground after flying out in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City on Saturday. The Twins won, 7-2. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday.

Cruz connected on closer Trevor Rosenthal’s 99 mph fastball for a solo shot that went an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth inning. The drive gave Minnesota a two-run lead and helped the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.

“You definitely have to be straight to the ball,” Cruz said. “We know that he throws hard and he has some good breaking balls.”

