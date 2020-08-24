Twins take 2 of 3 from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday.
Cruz connected on closer Trevor Rosenthal’s 99 mph fastball for a solo shot that went an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth inning. The drive gave Minnesota a two-run lead and helped the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.
“You definitely have to be straight to the ball,” Cruz said. “We know that he throws hard and he has some good breaking balls.”
