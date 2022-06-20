 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
Two men charged in fatal fireworks explosion

An explosion, stemmed from where youths were illegally assembling homemade fireworks, led to murder charges against two St. Louis men. Four people died in the blast.

BLACK JACK, Mo. (AP) — Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.

St. Louis County prosecutors say 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan made fireworks and directed younger people on how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to others. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks.

Cooks and Mahan are each with three counts of second-degree murder and several other charges in Friday’s explosion near the town of Black Jack. They were charged before a fourth victim died Saturday.

