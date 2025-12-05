Two wins, one loss for Humboldt Middle School

HUMBOLDT — Cherryvale broke open a close game in the second quarter in Humboldt Middle School’s season-opener Thursday.

The Chargers led 7-4 after one quarter, but stretched that advantage to 29-6 at halftime and cruised from there in a 50-13 win in A team play.

“Games like this show us exactly where we need to get better,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We’ll learn from it, fix our mistakes, and come back stronger.”

Humboldt’s other two boys teams had a better go of it.

The B team rallied from an 18-13 deficit after three quarters, but erupted down the stretch with a 16-2 run to win, 29-20.

Elijah Irby hit 11 of 15 field goals to pour in 23 points. Aaron Wille was next with four, while Lane Newman scored two.

Humboldt’s C team also ended things with a flourish, outscoring Cherryvale 14-4 in the second half to win, 22-18.

Charles Fink scored a team-high eight points, followed by Sawyer Robinson with six and Karmin Grant Wooden and Zaden Mellen with four each.