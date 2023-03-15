 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
U.S.A. men’s soccer coach Berhalter eligible 

 The U.S. Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to stay on as men’s national team coach after a report by a law firm concluded he did not improperly withhold information about a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving the woman who later became his wife. 

By

Sports

March 15, 2023 - 1:39 PM

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the National Team Roster Reveal Party at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to stay on as the U.S. men’s national team coach after a report by a law firm determined he did not improperly withhold information about a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving the woman who later became his wife.

The report, released publicly Monday by the U.S. Soccer Federation, also concluded that Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female.”

Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31 and Anthony Hudson, one of his assistants, was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4. The coaching decision will be made after a new sporting director is hired.

