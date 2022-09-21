U.S. guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The American team room at Quail Hollow has photos of winning teams from the Presidents Cup over the years, and it’s a wonder there’s room for all of them.

The matches began in 1994. The Americans have lost just once.

Captain Davis Love III would be quick to point out one detail from the most recent picture at Royal Melbourne three years ago: Only four players from that team are at Quail Hollow this week — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.