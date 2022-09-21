 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
U.S. guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup

The United States is heavily favored to retain its Presidents Cup against a team of international golfers this weekend. Still, members are careful to stay focused.

September 21, 2022

Davis Love III plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Detroit. Davis is the captain of this year's Presidents Cup team. Photo by (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/TNS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The American team room at Quail Hollow has photos of winning teams from the Presidents Cup over the years, and it’s a wonder there’s room for all of them.

The matches began in 1994. The Americans have lost just once.

Captain Davis Love III would be quick to point out one detail from the most recent picture at Royal Melbourne three years ago: Only four players from that team are at Quail Hollow this week — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

