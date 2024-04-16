Unbeaten Bluestem rolls past Humboldt

LEON — Humboldt High’s softball team ran into a Bluestem buzzsaw Saturday.

The doubleheader, a makeup game from earlier in the season, put Humboldt up against one of the top Class 3A teams in the state.

Bluestem, which has won all 12 of its games by at least 10 runs this season, continued that torrid pace against the Lady Cubs, winning 15-4 and 14-0.

The losses drop Humboldt to 10-5 overall and 8-2 in Tri-Valley League action.

The Lady Cubs struck first in Saturday’s opener, scoring twice in the top of the first. Laney Hull led things off with an inside-the-park home run before Skylar Hottenstein singled and scored on a pair of Bluestem errors.