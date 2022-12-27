 | Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Unsung players serve up boost for Chiefs’ playoff push

Players such as Jerick McKinnon, Justin Reid and Andrew Wylie have stepped up to provide a much-needed boost to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in the midst of a race for the top playoff seed and a bye week.

By

Sports

December 27, 2022 - 1:05 PM

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon drags Seattle’s Michael Jackson, rear, and Jordyn Brooks into the end zone during the first half of Saturday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars.

Nor would they have been in the mix without the unsung and overlooked.

At the top of the list is Jerick McKinnon, whose one-year deal paying him $1,272,500 was signed without fanfare — it barely merited mention most places — but has turned out to be one of the biggest steals in the NFL. The journeyman running back has scored in four straight games with seven touchdowns over that span, including one in last week’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks that kept the Chiefs tied with Buffalo for the best record in the conference.

