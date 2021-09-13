 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Unsung Raducanu takes U.S. Open women’s trophy

Emma Raducanu made history Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in defeating fellow teen Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open women's final. She's the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win the U.S. Open without losing a set.

September 12, 2021 - 7:12 PM

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during the Women's Singles final in the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday. Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — British teenager Emma Raducanu arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th, just one Grand Slam appearance to her name and a flight booked to head out of town after the U.S. Open’s preliminary rounds in case she failed to win her way into the main tournament.

And there she was in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, cradling the silver trophy to complete an unlikely — indeed, unprecedented — and surprisingly dominant journey from qualifier to major champion by beating Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

“You say, ‘I want to win a Grand Slam.’ But to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a Grand Slam,” Raducanu said, “I can’t believe it.”

