Unvaccinated Djokovic puts pursuit of Nadal on hold

Novak Djokovic celebrated his seventh Wimbledon championship by noting he will likely skip the upcoming U.S. Open because he's not vaccinated for COVID-19, which is required of all foreigners to enter the United States.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates breaking the serve of Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles quarter final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2022. Photo by (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Fresh off a seventh Wimbledon championship, which gave him his 21st Grand Slam title — one ahead of Roger Federer, one behind Rafael Nadal — Novak Djokovic is headed off to vacation. What’s unclear is exactly how long a break he will take.

And when he will be able to resume his pursuit of the major trophies he figures, correctly, that fans, and history, value the most.

The next Slam tournament is the U.S. Open, and as of now, Djokovic can’t participate because he is not inoculated against COVID-19.

