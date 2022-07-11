Unvaccinated Djokovic puts pursuit of Nadal on hold

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Fresh off a seventh Wimbledon championship, which gave him his 21st Grand Slam title — one ahead of Roger Federer, one behind Rafael Nadal — Novak Djokovic is headed off to vacation. What’s unclear is exactly how long a break he will take.

And when he will be able to resume his pursuit of the major trophies he figures, correctly, that fans, and history, value the most.

The next Slam tournament is the U.S. Open, and as of now, Djokovic can’t participate because he is not inoculated against COVID-19.