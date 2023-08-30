 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
US Open: Williams, age 43, suffers lopsided loss

Venus Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match produced her most lopsided loss at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001.

August 30, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Venus Williams waves to the crowd as she leaves the court after a loss against Belgiu's Greet Minnen during the first round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — There was a Williams sister out there in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, much to the delight of spectators who offered a standing ovation at the end of the match. Except this time it was Venus, not Serena, and there was no ceremony, no formal farewell — and, unlike a year ago, no indication of what the future might hold.

Her younger sister’s playing days are done after one last hurrah at Flushing Meadows in 2022, but Venus Williams is still competing, still striving, even if her age, 43, and a bum knee did her no favors on this muggy evening. Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round of the U.S. Open, her most lopsided loss in 100 career matches at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001.

The crowd that seemed thrilled just to get a chance to see Williams play in person sent her toward the locker room with applause and yells. She gave a quick wave and a smile as she walked off, her red racket bag slung over her left shoulder.

