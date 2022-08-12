 | Fri, Aug 12, 2022
US Women’s Soccer equal pay deal approved

The U.S.A women's soccer team has been approved of their deal to be paid equally to the men's team. The team has won four World Cup titles including most recently in 2019.

August 12, 2022 - 1:26 PM

Megan Rapinoe #15 reacts after scoring a goal with teammate Carli Lloyd #10 of USA against Mexico during the Group A - CONCACAF Women's Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park on October 4, 2018 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs’ goal for litigation: equal pay,” he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution.”

