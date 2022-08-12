US Women’s Soccer equal pay deal approved

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs’ goal for litigation: equal pay,” he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution.”