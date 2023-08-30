 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
USA rolls past Jordan, 110-62

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage by beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro.

August 30, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Tyrese Haliburton (4) of USA drives to the basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on Aug. 28, 2023, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images/TNS)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage Wednesday, beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro.

“Staying aggressive, staying confident, it’s just something that I do,” Edwards said. “It paid off today.”

