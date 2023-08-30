USA rolls past Jordan, 110-62

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage Wednesday, beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro.

“Staying aggressive, staying confident, it’s just something that I do,” Edwards said. “It paid off today.”