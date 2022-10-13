USWNT legend Chastain talks coaching high school

DALLAS — Since scoring the game-winning penalty against China in the 1999 World Cup Finals, USWNT legend Brandi Chastain has gone on to coach, commentate and advocate for women’s leadership in sports.

Her most recent speaking endeavor brought the two-time Olympic gold medalist to Texas Woman’s University in Denton to discuss how sports have impacted her life and the connection between women’s leadership and athletics.

Chastain spoke with The Dallas Morning News before the event about what she’s been up to since she concluded her decorated career in 2010 as well as some of the most pressing issues in women’s soccer today.