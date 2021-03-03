Menu Search Log in

Vanessa Bryant reflects on year since Kobe’s, Gigi’s helicopter crash

Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, spoke candidly about life after the helicopter crash that claimed her husband and daughter's lives nearly 14 months ago.

March 3, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Kobe Bryant stands for the National Anthem before a game against the Pacers on Nov. 29, 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant said she is focused on “finding the light in darkness” in an emotional interview with People magazine detailing her attempts to push forward after her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash early last year.

Bryant said the late NBA superstar and Gigi continue to “motivate me to keep going” in the magazine’s Women Changing the World issue, which will be released Friday. The issue salutes the activists, innovators and role models who are making a difference.

The 38-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend expressed how she’s been trying to navigate heartache while trying to rebuild a life for herself and three daughters.

