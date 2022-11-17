Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Youngs

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League are both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award. It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956.

The 39-year-old Verlander won the award for the first time, having previously won in 2011 with Detroit and 2019 with Houston. He’s the 11th player to win it three times. Verlander missed almost all of the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He led the AL in ERA. Alcantara led the majors in complete games with six.

It didn’t take Verlander long to realize he could have a special year after missing almost two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.