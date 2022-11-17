 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Youngs

Justin Verlander becomes the 11th player to win the Cy Young three times and led the Astros to the best record in the AL this season. Sandy Alcantara's six complete games were the most in the majors since Chris Sale had six in 2016

By

Sports

November 17, 2022 - 12:48 PM

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the first inning of Game 1.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League are both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award. It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956.

The 39-year-old Verlander won the award for the first time, having previously won in 2011 with Detroit and 2019 with Houston. He’s the 11th player to win it three times. Verlander missed almost all of the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He led the AL in ERA. Alcantara led the majors in complete games with six.

It didn’t take Verlander long to realize he could have a special year after missing almost two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Related
October 12, 2022
October 11, 2022
November 14, 2019
October 29, 2019
Most Popular