 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Villanova’s Jay Wright to retire

“It’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball,” Wright said in a statement. “After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to Villanova’s next coach."

By

Sports

April 21, 2022 - 4:08 PM

Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats cuts down the net in San Antonio after defeating the Houston Cougars to secure a Final Four bid March 26. GETTY IMAGES/CARMEN MANDATO/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova, the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career.

The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall, also coaching Hofstra from 1994–2001.

“It’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball,” Wright said in a statement. “After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to Villanova’s next coach. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with (Villanova) and the rest of the leadership team.”

Related
December 20, 2019
April 2, 2018
March 30, 2018
March 30, 2018
Most Popular