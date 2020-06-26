Menu Search Log in

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Known for his high-flying dunks in his younger years, Vince Carter officially retired on Thursday after 22 years in the NBA.

June 26, 2020 - 2:34 PM

Vince Carter of the USA rises up for a dunk against France at the Sydney Showground Dome during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2000. Photo by Darren McNamara/Allsport/Getty Images/TNS

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career, the longest in league history, has come to an end.

The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of this season that this would be his last in the NBA. He became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades.

“Vince Carter has made an indelible impact on the NBA with his remarkable skill and enduring commitment,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who lauded Carter as “a true ambassador of the game.”

