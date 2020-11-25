Menu Search Log in

Virus sidelines traditions

With few, if any, fans in the stands, a number of college basketball traditions are being shelved this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The echoes of "Rock Chalk Jayhawk" will have to wait a while.

November 25, 2020

Arenas such as Allen Fieldhouse will be largely empty to start the 2020-21 college basketball season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Wikipedia.org

There is a tradition at Taylor University, a small NAIA school in Indiana, where the entire crowd sits in complete silence until the men’s basketball team scores its 10th point of the game and sets off a wild celebration.

Thanks to the scourge of COVID-19, there will be no Silent Night game this year. Only silence.

The game has been played on the Friday before finals week for decades, but the pandemic forced the university to call it off this year. 

