Vote for April athletes of the month

Between the baseball and softball diamonds and the track and field, high school athletes have been impressive with their athletic abilities. Three high school boys and girls have been chosen as candidates for the April athletes of the month. Vote here for your picks! The poll will remain live until Wednesday, May 10.
Trevor Church — Crest baseball
Church is as dominant as they come on the mound. The senior Lancer hadn’t given up a run all season until Monday against Southeast. He has also been a main reason that the Lancers have tossed nine shutouts this season and are currently 14-0.
In his start at Pleasanton last Thursday, Church struck out 12 Blu-Jays and allowed only one hit in five innings. Church improved to 7-0 with his win over Southeast. Church has signed to play at Fort Scott Community College next season.
Korbin Cloud — Iola baseball
Cloud, a junior, has proven to be Iola’s most reliable pitcher this season. Cloud enjoyed one of his most stellar starts of the season when he allowed only one run and two hits through seven innings while striking out 12 Osawatomie Trojans on April 18.
Against Heritage Christian, Cloud tossed a complete game four-hit shutout. Cloud has also delivered at the plate this season, including when he mashed a two-run homer in the first inning against Heritage Christian.
Maddox Johnson — Humboldt track
The senior Cub has impressed in the javelin, shot put and discus throwing.
Most recently, Johnson took first place in the javelin, second place in the discus and third place in the shot put at the Fredonia Relays on April 21. When Iola hosted Humboldt last week, Johnson took first place in discus and shot put and second in javelin.
Shelby Shaughnessy — Humboldt softball
Shaughnessy has been Humboldt’s top pitcher and currently owns an 8-1 record. In her last start against Cherryvale, Shaughnessy shut down the Chargers through six innings and also scored a team-high three runs at the plate.
When the Lady Cubs opposed Central Heights and Neodesha in their home tournament, Shaughnessy pitched the final three innings in relief against the Vikings and then turned around and drove in one of the first runs in the win over Neodesha.
Karingten Hall — Iola track
Karingten Hall, an Iola sophomore, has experienced success this spring in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as relays while also earning top spots in the long jump.
In the home meet last week, Hall earned second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.27 seconds while placing fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.36 seconds. Hall finished in first place in the 100-meter dash at the Anderson County Invite in 13.43 seconds.
Molly Proper — Yates Center softball
Proper, a senior, has been counted on as one of Yates Center’s most used pitchers this spring. While impressing in the circle, the Wildcat has also excelled at the plate, including when she scored a team-high eight runs in a win over Marmaton Valley on April 13.
The Wildcat took the circle against Oswego, allowing only three hits with five strikeouts in a 15-0 shutout performance.
Advertisement
Advertisement