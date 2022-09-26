Vote for September Athletes of the Month!

The fall sports season is officially underway in the Allen County area and high school and junior college athletes have been putting their skills on display all month long. With six different schools in the area and lots of athletes to choose from, here’s a picture of the top six athletes in this month’s competition.

Blake Ellis

The Humboldt football standout started at quarterback for the first time in his career this season and surprised many with his success. In the team’s season-opening victory against Fredonia, Ellis threw for three touchdowns and 191 yards and also rushed for 170 yards, turning everyone’s heads.