(To cast your vote for the Iola Register’s athletes of the month, click here.)

As the winter sports season hits the home stretch, several standout performers on the athletic stage are up for consideration of the Register’s Athlete of the Month honors.

On the boys’ side, readers can select from three nominees: Iola’s Landon Weide, Humboldt’s Colden Cook and Crest’s Ryan Golden for their work on the basketball court.