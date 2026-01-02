Voting begins for top athletes

The December nominees for Allen County Area Athlete of the Month have plenty of accolades to hang their hats on from the first part of the winter sports season, but the most difficult part of their journey lies ahead in the coming months.
Voting will take place through January 7. Readers can vote online here or call the Register office at (620) 365-2111 to cast their ballot.
Austin Crooks, Iola junior guard
After opening the season 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Pioneer League, despite being in a rebuilding year after replacing nearly the entire starting lineup from last season, Iola junior guard Austin Crooks was a no-brainer as a December nominee. Crooks reaches double-digit scoring nearly every night on the hardwood. Coach Luke Bycroft’s concern isn’t making Crooks productive, it’s finding complementary second and third options to maximize Crooks’ contributions on the court.
Lane Yocham, Crest junior guard
Crest junior guard Lane Yocham is more than making up for lost time after missing much of last season with an injury. His team entered the Christmas break on a five-game win streak. Crest is loaded with a strong offense, including sophomore guard Kole Walter, senior forward Levi Prasko and junior guard Xander Fuller. When it comes to scoring totals, Yocham is frequently in the lead. However, the Lancers’ success is a team effort with only a few points separating the quartet each night.
Kevon Loving, Iola sophomore wrestler
After showing promise his freshman year, and a productive summer strength and conditioning program,
Iola’s 144 lb. grappler Kevon Loving hit his stride in the opening month of his sophomore season. Loving has gone head-to-head against the best wrestlers in Kansas, Oklahoma and beyond, accruing a 10-5 record including a bronze medal run at the Anderson County Invitational. Loving also took first place at the Erie Kickoff.
Aylee Beckmon, Crest senior guard
Another team off to a hot start this season is the Crest Lady Lancers, spearheaded by senior guard Aylee Beckmon. Beckmon leads a team loaded with senior talent, which magnifies her offensive efforts. She had a team-high 22 points while leading the Lady Lancers to the Emprise Bank Tournament title. She scored 40 points against Three Rivers League rival Erie in Crest’s penultimate game of 2025.
Addilyn Wacker, Iola sophomore wrestler
The hype for Addie Wacker began long before she stepped on the mat this season. Last season, Wacker took third place at the 3A state tournament. So far, Wacker has a perfect 7-0 record heading into 2026. She finished first at the Kan-Okla Girls Wrestling Tournament at Caney Valley High School, first at the Coffeyville Invitational and was perfect in her debut at the Erie Kickoff.
Haidyn Desmarteau, Iola freshman guard
One of the biggest surprises on the hardwood this season has been the play of Iola freshman guard Haidyn Desmarteau. With a roster almost entirely of first-year varsity starters, Desmarteau’s hard-nosed, aggressive approach on offense and defense sets her apart from her teammates and opposing teams this season. She regularly finishes near the top of Iola’s leading scorers with solid perimeter shooting, fearless drives and easy buckets resulting from mid-court steals.
