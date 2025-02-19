Wacker, Walter named athletes of the month

After recently winning the Class 4 Regional Wrestling Tournament title in the 130-pound weight class, Iola High School freshman Addilyn Wacker seemed almost guaranteed to receive the Allen County Area Female Athlete of the Month Award.

Wacker blistered the competition in February. She kicked off the month taking second at the Fredonia Girls Wrestling Invitational going 2-1, then 2-1 at the Pioneer League tournament before going undefeated over three matches to take the regional title.

“I am thankful for everybody reaching out and noticing. I was definitely different. Our school is so small. When you work hard it shows,” Wacker said. “That really showed with our whole team this weekend, even at the boys’ league (tournament). It was different getting so much attention, but I’m grateful for it.”

As for what’s next for Wacker, she will spend the next few weeks preparing for state with her fellow state qualifier Zoie Hesse, who qualified in the 190-pound category. As regional champion, Wacker will be one of the top four seeds at the February 28 tournament. Although trying to take a business-as-usual approach, Wacker noticed she was quicker in her moves and approaches to practice to slowly acclimate herself to the state-level competition.

“It was kind of the same, but I noticed I was wrestling at a quicker pace then I would have at the beginning of the year,” Wacker said. “It was mostly muscle memory, but also knowing state is coming up. I need to push the pace so I’m ready for it.”

Readers voted Crest High School freshman guard Kole Walter February male athlete of the month. Due to school closures the Iola Register could not reach him in time for publication. Walter will be featured at a later date.