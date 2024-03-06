 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Dean Wade sparks furious Cleveland rally to stun Celtics

Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers stunned Boston 105-104 on Tuesday night. The Kelce brothers spurred on the home crowd.

By

Sports

March 6, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Cavs rookie Dean Wade has his photo taken by the AP. Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers made the rounds for the media at Cavs Media Day on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence.

CLEVELAND (AP) — With every one of Dean Wade’s shots that splashed through the net, the Cavaliers got closer to the Celtics and his confidence grew.

“The rim looked like a swimming pool,” he said.

Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Celtics by himself, and Cleveland won a replay review in the final second to stun Boston 105-104 on Tuesday night, ending the NBA’s longest winning streak this season at 11 games.

With NFL star Travis Kelce urging on Cleveland’s crowd from a courtside seat, the Cavs overcame a 22-point deficit in the final period, the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history.

