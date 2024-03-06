Dean Wade sparks furious Cleveland rally to stun Celtics

CLEVELAND (AP) — With every one of Dean Wade’s shots that splashed through the net, the Cavaliers got closer to the Celtics and his confidence grew.

“The rim looked like a swimming pool,” he said.

Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Celtics by himself, and Cleveland won a replay review in the final second to stun Boston 105-104 on Tuesday night, ending the NBA’s longest winning streak this season at 11 games.

With NFL star Travis Kelce urging on Cleveland’s crowd from a courtside seat, the Cavs overcame a 22-point deficit in the final period, the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history.