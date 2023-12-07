 | Thu, Dec 07, 2023
Walking wounded Chiefs prepare for Buffalo

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without several starters Sunday when the Buffalo Bills come to town. Kansas City, 8-4, is one game behind Baltimore and Miami for the best record in the AFC.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting injured linebacker Nick Bolton back just in time after they lost his replacement, Drue Tranquill, and several other key players to injuries during last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tranquill was still in the concussion protocol on Wednesday, when the Chiefs resumed preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

But coach Andy Reid said that Bolton would continue to practice after they opened the 21-day window in which they must decide whether to activate him or put him on season-ending injured reserve.

