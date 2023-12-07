Walking wounded Chiefs prepare for Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting injured linebacker Nick Bolton back just in time after they lost his replacement, Drue Tranquill, and several other key players to injuries during last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tranquill was still in the concussion protocol on Wednesday, when the Chiefs resumed preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

But coach Andy Reid said that Bolton would continue to practice after they opened the 21-day window in which they must decide whether to activate him or put him on season-ending injured reserve.