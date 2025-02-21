Walter names February athlete of the month

A Crest High School freshman’s role on the basketball team continues to grow just as the postseason draws near.

Iola Register readers recently voted freshman CHS guard Kole Walter as Male February Allen County Area Athlete of the Month with the Crest Lancers riding a three-game win streak as the final week of the regular season remains in limbo due to multiple snow delays.

“I’m honored to be recognized for [athlete of the month]. It’s pretty cool,” Walter said.

While many high school athletes don’t make the varsity team until his or her junior or senior year, Walter made an immediate impact this season. He credited the support of his teammates for easing his transition from facing 13-year-old players each week to 19-year-old players with beards and tattoos.

“Our practices are their intense because our coaches are trying to prepare us for the next game. They really push us. Our seniors push us,” Walter said.

Walter scored 20 points in the Lancers previous two games. During his most recent appearance, he provided the Lancers a 1-2 combination with fellow guard Lane Yocham as the pair combined for 33 points in a 52-49 victory over rival Marmaton Valley. Walter even provided the assist for assist for senior Denton Ramsey’s game-winning 3-pointer.

“We’re just playing how we usually do. We’re trying to pick it up for substate — just having fun, and trusting each other,” he said.

One major obstacle Crest must overcome is losing Yocham to a potential season-ending injury. Walter said he feels confident the Lancers will fill the void, but the loss is not something Crest will easily overcome.

“It really hurt us losing him because he’s a great player,” Walter said. “He could shoot the heck out of the ball, but our senior leaders are really helping us through that. Everybody is starting to step up now that he’s gone since he got hurt.”

As for what’s next for Walter and the Lancers, only time will tell. The team is the second seed in their tournament bracket. The Lancers received a first-round bye and will either host Little River (12-6) or Goessel (3-15) Monday, March 3. Should Crest advance out of the second round, the Lancers will face either top-seeded Oxford (15-3) or the winner of Tuesday’s tournament opener featuring Marmaton Valley (12-6) and Sedan (6-12).

Although just a freshman, Walter is well aware of postseason pressure. Starting next week, every game could spell the end of the season for Crest. However, Walter knows from past experience that he can continue to count on his teammates to give their best effort.

“Gentry McGhee, Jacob Zimmerman and Ben Detar have been helping me through it all. They’ve been getting the open looks, and when the defense collapses on them they kick it out,” he said.