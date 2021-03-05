Menu Search Log in

Washington to release former Chiefs QB Smith

Washington is releasing AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback’s storybook tenure with the organization.

March 5, 2021 - 2:18 PM

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2018, in Tampa, Florida. (Will Vragovic/Getty Images/TNS)

The team informed Smith he’s being released, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith’s release was not yet official.

Smith’s release could happen as soon as Friday. It would clear just under $15 million in salary cap space for Washington.

