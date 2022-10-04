Waters, Royals take down Guardians in extras

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic runner Nicky Lopez and Michael A. Taylor. The 23-year-old outfielder went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as Kansas City won for the second time in seven games.

“I wasn’t trying to hit a homer, I was just trying to make contact and get the guy in from third,” said Waters, who has four of his five homers against the Guardians. “But it was a dead-red fastball and I happened to have some good luck.”