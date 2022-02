Allen County’s basketball games scheduled for tonight against Johnson County Community College have been postponed due to weather. At this time, there is no makeup date scheduled. The two teams were previously scheduled to play at Johnson County on Feb. 23.

Allen’s men’s team is on a seven-game winning streak and are undefeated in conference play. The Red Devils are 17-4 overall.

The women’s team is 7-10 overall and 3-3 in conference play.