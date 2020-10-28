Menu Search Log in

Weather postpones state volleyball match

Marmaton Valley's Wildcat volleyball team will hit the court tonight in their Class 1A-II state quarterfinal match, one day later than expected. Wintry weather forced school officials to postpone the match from Tuesday.

October 28, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Marmaton Valley High’s Haylee Meiwes, left, digs out the volleyball in front of teammate Kendall Scharff. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team, which hasn’t played in a state volleyball tournament in 41 years, must wait one more day for the honor.

Wintry weather forced school officials to postpone Tuesday’s Class 1A-II state quarterfinal match between Marmaton Valley and Hutchinson’s Central Christian to tonight.

First serve is at 6 p.m. at the MVHS gymnasium.

