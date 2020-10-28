Weather postpones state volleyball match

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team, which hasn’t played in a state volleyball tournament in 41 years, must wait one more day for the honor.
Wintry weather forced school officials to postpone Tuesday’s Class 1A-II state quarterfinal match between Marmaton Valley and Hutchinson’s Central Christian to tonight.
First serve is at 6 p.m. at the MVHS gymnasium.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives