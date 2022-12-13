 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Week is loaded with Top 25 college basketball

The Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) get another massive test playing the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Indiana allowed Arizona to go on a 17-0 run in Las Vegas, rallied to make it close and faded down the stretch without stellar freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino due to a back injury.

December 13, 2022 - 2:10 PM

Drew Timme (2) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs controls the ball against Oscar Tshiebwe (34) of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at the Spokane Arena on November 20, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. (William Mancebo/Getty Images/TNS)

The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full.

The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA.

The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday.

