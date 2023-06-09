Weir’s walk-off caps Indians sweep

Rogan Weir sent the Iola AA Indians fans home happy on Thursday when he walked the game off on an RBI single to left which put an exclamation mark on a home sweep.

The Indians (6-2) began game one by jumping out to a four-run lead before Burlington made a comeback attempt in the final two innings but Iola held it off for an 8-6 win. Weir then walked it off in game two after Iola trailed all game except for the bottom of the fifth in a 6-5 victory.

“When it came time to be clutch and where we needed it most, guys stepped in,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “Rogan had a tough night at the plate all night, hitting it kind of well, he was due and had a nice hit to left center to score the winner.”