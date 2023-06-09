 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Weir’s walk-off caps Indians sweep

A walk-off single off the bat of Rogan Weir proved to be the difference in a home sweep of Burlington Thursday night. Ryan Golden provided three innings of quality relief pitching in game two after the Indians held off a late-game Burlington comeback in game one.

June 9, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Iola’s Ryan Golden delivers a pitch to home plate against Burlington. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Rogan Weir sent the Iola AA Indians fans home happy on Thursday when he walked the game off on an RBI single to left which put an exclamation mark on a home sweep. 

The Indians (6-2) began game one by jumping out to a four-run lead before Burlington made a comeback attempt in the final two innings but Iola held it off for an 8-6 win. Weir then walked it off in game two after Iola trailed all game except for the bottom of the fifth in a 6-5 victory. 

“When it came time to be clutch and where we needed it most, guys stepped in,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “Rogan had a tough night at the plate all night, hitting it kind of well, he was due and had a nice hit to left center to score the winner.” 

