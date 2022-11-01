What’s next after turbulent first season of LIV Golf?

The most lucrative event of LIV Golf’s inaugural season came to an end on Sunday in Doral. It was also the final event of the controversial Saudi Arabia-funded league’s season.

When it was done, the total prize pool for the eight events — including individual bonuses — during LIV’s first season stood at $255 million.

This weekend’s LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami included a $50 million purse, with most of that money still up for grabs entering Sunday’s third and final round. The three-day event began with 16 four-man teams on Friday, but only four teams were still alive for the first-place prize of $16 million on Sunday after four teams were eliminated on Friday and another four teams were eliminated on Saturday.