What’s next after turbulent first season of LIV Golf?

The inaugural season of the controversial LIV Golf series concluded over the weekend. While participants insist the future is bright, several questions remain about how LIV and the PGA will coexist.

Branden Grace of Stinger GC, Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and Peter Uihlein of Smash GC pose on the podium after being named the top three golfers for LIV Golf at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022, in Doral, Florida. Photo by (Eric Espada/Getty Images/TNS)

The most lucrative event of LIV Golf’s inaugural season came to an end on Sunday in Doral. It was also the final event of the controversial Saudi Arabia-funded league’s season. 

When it was done, the total prize pool for the eight events — including individual bonuses — during LIV’s first season stood at $255 million. 

This weekend’s LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami included a $50 million purse, with most of that money still up for grabs entering Sunday’s third and final round. The three-day event began with 16 four-man teams on Friday, but only four teams were still alive for the first-place prize of $16 million on Sunday after four teams were eliminated on Friday and another four teams were eliminated on Saturday.

