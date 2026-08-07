What’s the refund policy on a $3 billion stadium?

Last week, I did something rare in sports column writing. I guessed right.

While most columns are emotion-driven dribble with no real solution and only a yearning for the good ole days, my early opinions regarding the Kansas City Chiefs’ move to Kansas seemed a bit of a reach. Just a grumpy middle-aged person asking everyone to turn the music down a bit on their celebration.

While some of my criticisms railed against the idea of taxpayer dollars — poor people’s money — going to fund a project for billionaires, other columns asked whether the move carved out the heart and soul of a storied organization. Blowing up historic stadiums in exchange for generic, cookie-cutter downtown economic drivers is an American tradition. I thought this instance would be particularly impactful considering the Chiefs being a part of the founding of the original American Football League.

Since their founding, the Chiefs have always played outdoors. During the initial announcement of a new $3 billion stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, the Chiefs seemed destined to remain that way with the new stadium including a retractable roof.

According to an article published in the Iola Register last week from the Kansas City Star, the new stadium will not have a retractable roof but instead will feature a fixed dome.

Let’s leave out the cultural impact of having a dome in Kansas, where the skies are not cloudy all day, and the sunrises and sunsets are literally a driver for tourism.

Let’s look at what the Chiefs are and will become with a doomed stadium. They will become the Minnesota Vikings. When was the last time the Vikings made it to a Super Bowl? Let’s just say this January marks the 50th anniversary of that milestone.

Before 1982, the Vikings appeared in four Super Bowls. Sure, they lost all of them, but that was because they did not have their biggest advantage — Metropolitan Stadium. Before moving to the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in 1982, the Vikings played most of their postseason in the frigid cold of a Minnesota winter. It was part of the Vikings’ strategy.

After they moved into a dome, well, they were just another NFL team who required just as much planning as anyone else.

Look at all the AFC championship games Kansas City played in the last 50 years. They’re all cold-weather teams. Not one dome team among them. Dome teams, especially in the postseason, are known to be soft on the road and in the cold. In fact, the only warm-weather teams to win a Super Bowl in the 2000s were Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, and in both cases the warm weather team literally hosted the Super Bowl. New Orleans did it in 2010, but that season has an asterisk next to it due to Bounty Gate.

Now that Kansas citizens know what they’re getting, is there still time to pull out? We collectively didn’t sign anything or vote for anything, so can we just clap our hands and walk away like a Las Vegas blackjack dealer. What was sold is not what we’re getting, which makes me wonder where the money will go that was originally intended for a retractable roof stadium — something worth $3 billion.