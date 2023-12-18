 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Wichita State ekes out win over Salukis

A blocked shot at the buzzer preserved Wichita Stat's 69-68 win over Southern Illinois Saturday.

December 18, 2023 - 2:05 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers and Xavier Bell scored 20 points each and Wichita State got a blocked shot at the buzzer to edge Southern Illinois 69-68 on Saturday night.

Wichita State did not score in the last 1 1/2 minutes but Quincy Ballard and Ronnie DeGray both got a piece of a blocked layup attempt by the Salukis’ Xavier Johnson as time ran out.

Johnson led the Salukis (6-4) with 23 points and nine assists. Clarence Rupert added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Southern Illinois.

