Wichita State improves to 6-1

Kenny Photo scored 25 points and Harlond Beverly and Quincy Ballard had 13 apiece as Wichita State defeated Norfolk State, 80-67, Saturday. The win lifts the Shockers to 6-1 on the season.

November 27, 2023 - 2:01 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenny Pohto’s 25 points helped Wichita State defeat Norfolk State 80-67 on Saturday night.

Pohto also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Shockers (6-1). Harlond Beverly added 13 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and eight assists. Quincy Ballard had 13 points and finished 6 of 7 from the floor.

Jamarii Thomas led the way for the Spartans (4-3) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Allen Betrand added 15 points and two steals for Norfolk State. In addition, Terrance Jones finished with eight points.

