MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High made it a clean sweep Thursday by ending the volleyball season with wins in A, B and C team action.

The Wildcat A team defeated visiting Crest, 25-16 and 25-15.

Andie Carr and Layla Cook scored nine and eight points, respectively, to lead the way. Taylen Blevins, Jae Beachner and Emma Michael each scored four points and Addisyn Drake had one.