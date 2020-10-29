Wildcat run ends in state quarterfinals

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball season came to an end Wednesday, in the Wildcats’ first foray into the state playoffs since 1979.

And with the pieces they will have in place after this year, their head coach is optimistic they won’t have to wait another 41 years to return.

Wednesday’s conclusion came amid a flurry of extended runs from visiting Central Christian High, which seized control midway through the third set and never looked back in a 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-13 victory.