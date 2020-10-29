Menu Search Log in

Wildcat run ends in state quarterfinals

Central Christian brought Marmaton Valley's volleyball season to an end in the Class 1A-II state quarterfinals Wednesday. The four-set defeat was the Wildcats' first foray into the state playoffs since 1979.

By

Sports

October 29, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Marmaton Valley High’s Kayla Ard connects on a kill attempt Wednesday against Central Christian of Hutchinson during Wednesday’s Class 1A-II State Tournament. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball season came to an end Wednesday, in the Wildcats’ first foray into the state playoffs since 1979.

And with the pieces they will have in place after this year, their head coach is optimistic they won’t have to wait another 41 years to return.

Wednesday’s conclusion came amid a flurry of extended runs from visiting Central Christian High, which seized control midway through the third set and never looked back in a 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-13 victory.

