Wildcat run ends in state quarterfinals

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball season came to an end Wednesday, in the Wildcats’ first foray into the state playoffs since 1979.
And with the pieces they will have in place after this year, their head coach is optimistic they won’t have to wait another 41 years to return.
Wednesday’s conclusion came amid a flurry of extended runs from visiting Central Christian High, which seized control midway through the third set and never looked back in a 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-13 victory.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives