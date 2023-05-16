Wildcats blast way to playoff win

HUMBOLDT — The Yates Center High softball team extended its season with a Class 2-1A first round playoff victory over Chase County Monday afternoon.

The Wildcats used some early hard hitting and a dominant pitching performance from senior Molly Proper to propel themselves to a 15-5 win. Yates Center pulled away in the fourth inning with a five-run inning which was capped by a Kinley Morrison steal of home for the 12-4 lead.

“She’s (Proper) played so much ball over the years that she’s probably played in every condition there is,” Yates Center head coach Scott Grogg said. “It was nothing new for her, she tried to battle through the rain and when she’s on, she throws a lot of strikes.”