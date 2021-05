PAOLA — Try as they could, Marmaton Valley High’s softball team could not keep up with Central Heights Friday.

Marmaton Valley High’s Tayven Sutton fields a fly ball against Central Heights Friday. Photo by Halie Luken

The Wildcats bell behind early, 4-0, and later 9-3, before cutting the gap to three in the bottom of the fifth.

But that was as close as MV could get as Central Heights tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh to win, 11–6.