Wildcats close, but not close enough, in losses

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball squad came agonizingly close to victory, only to see their evening end in heartbreak Tuesday.

After starting their triangular with a straight set loss to St. Paul, 25-14 and 25-13, and then a 25-20 loss in their first set to host Jayhawk-Linn, the Wildcats were looking for a momentum shift.

They did so quite nicely, winning the second set against the Jayhawks, 25-19.

What followed was a wild back-and-forth affair, with Marmaton Valley holding a 25-24 lead with a chance to serve out the match.

Alas,…