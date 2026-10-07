 | Thu, Oct 08, 2026
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Wildcats close, but not close enough, in losses

Marmaton Valley hopes to rebound while hosting their final triangular Tuesday.

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Sports

October 7, 2026 - 4:16 PM

Reagan Marshall sets the ball up against Jayhawk-Linn. Photo by Halie Luken

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball squad came agonizingly close to victory, only to see their evening end in heartbreak Tuesday.

After starting their triangular with a straight set loss to St. Paul, 25-14 and 25-13, and then a 25-20 loss in their first set to host Jayhawk-Linn, the Wildcats were looking for a momentum shift.

They did so quite nicely, winning the second set against the Jayhawks, 25-19.

What followed was a wild back-and-forth affair, with Marmaton Valley holding a 25-24 lead with a chance to serve out the match.

Alas,…

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